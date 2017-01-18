Golden Rockets edge OVCS

WELLSTON, Ohio — There was no OHSAA upset this time.

Despite putting up a good fight throughout, and sinking seven three-point goals, the Ohio Valley Christian School boys basketball team — an Ohio Christian School Athletic Association squad — lost at host Wellston on Tuesday night by a count of 65-53.

While Wellston is a member of the Ohio High School Athletic Association, the Defenders pulled the stunner last year at OVCS — and clipped the Golden Rockets in overtime.

But this season’s undersized Defenders were overwhelmed by Wellston’s size, as the Golden Rockets’ front line combined for 48 of their 65 points.

Wellston led 13-9 following the opening quarter, and 28-20 at halftime, but blew the game open by outscoring OVCS 19-6 in the third frame.

The Defenders did amass 27 fourth-period points, including four threes by Elijah McDonald en route to his game-high 28, but the Golden Rockets scored 18 points themselves to post the win.

While Wellston improved to 3-9, the Defenders fell to 8-6.

McDonald mounted 19 points in the fourth quarter, including 5-of-5 free throws.

He finished with nine total field goals —four deuces and five treys.

Hollis Morrison, on three field goals including two triples, tallied 10.

Justin Beaver added eight points for OVCS —on two field goals and 4-of-5 free throws.

Austin Ragan registered five points on two baskets and a fourth-quarter foul shot, while Michael Gruber garnered a third-period field goal.

The only other OVCS points in the decisive third canto came on Morrison’s two free throws.

Noah Henry, on nine total field goals including two trifectas, poured in 20 points to pace Wellston.

Matt Simpson scored 17 points on seven buckets and 3-of-4 foul shots, while Eddie Smith scored five field goals and a freebie for 11.

The Defenders return to the road on Friday night — when they travel to Teays Valley Christian.

The matchup will follow the girls game (at 6 p.m.) between the two teams.

