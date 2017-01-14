Rebels fall to Miller, 76-58

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — A slow start led to a bad finish.

Visiting Miller went on a 23-9 first quarter run and ultimately never looked back Friday night during a 76-58 victory over the South Gallia boys basketball team in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup in Gallia County.

The host Rebels (1-10, 0-6 TVC Hocking) surrendered a season-high in points allowed as the Falcons (3-7, 3-4) had four different players reach double digits while snapping a five-game losing skid.

SGHS, with the setback, dropped its third straight outcome in the 18-point decision.

Seattle Compston scored 10 points as part of Miller’s opening period charge, while the Red and Gold mustered only two field goals and a handful of free throws en route to an early 14-point deficit.

Caleb Henry and Austin Stapleton combined for 12 points in the second canto as a part of an 18-12 surge, allowing the hosts to close to within 35-27 headed into the break.

Four different MHS players contributed four points apiece during a 20-13 third quarter run that allowed the Purple and White to increase their lead back out to 55-40 headed into the finale.

Stapleton scored half of the Rebels’ 18 fourth quarter points, but the guests ended regulation with a 21-18 run to wrap up the final outcome.

Four of South Gallia’s 17 made field goals came from behind the arc and the hosts were also 12-of-22 at the free throw line for 55 percent.

Caleb Henry paced SGHS with 20 points and followed by Stapleton with 17 points. Eli Ellis and Austin Day were next with seven markers apiece, while Josh Henry chipped in four points.

Curtis Haner and Colton Bowers respectively rounded out the Rebel tally with two points and one point.

The Falcons netted all 27 of their made field goals from inside the arc and also went 22-of-35 at the free throw line for 63 percent.

Compston paced MHS with a game-high 24 points, followed by Colby Bartley with 16 points and Alex Eveland with 15 markers. Carson Starlin also contributed 11 points to the winning cause.

Cole Geil was next with six points, with Colton Brown and Collin Pargeon each tacked on two points apiece to round things out.

South Gallia returns to action Tuesday when it travels to Belpre for a TVC Hocking contest at 6 p.m.

