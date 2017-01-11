Blue Devils slip past South Point, 66-60

CENTENARY, Ohio — Talk about your strong finishes.

The Gallia Academy boys basketball team scored 23 points in the fourth quarter, including the final seven points of the game, as the Blue Devils knocked off Ohio Valley Conference guest South Point by a 66-60 margin, on Tuesday in Gallia County.

Gallia Academy (7-3, 3-1 OVC) outscored the Pointers (6-3, 2-2) by an 18-16 count in the opening quarter, but South Point used a 12-to-9 second quarter run to take a 28-27 advantage into the halftime break.

GAHS outscored its guest by a 16-to-15 total in the third quarter, leaving the game tied at 43 with eight minutes to play. The Pointers hit four three-pointers, two two’s and a free throw in the finale, as they took a 60-59 lead. The Blue Devils finished with a 7-0 run, however, as the hosts took the 66-60 win.

Justin McClelland led the Blue Devils with 17 points, including 12 from long range. Justin Peck was next with 13 points, followed by Evan Wiseman with 12 and Zach Loveday with 11. Rounding out the GAHS scoring were Miles Cornwell and Cory Call with seven and six points respectively.

Tayshaun Fox led the Pointers with 19 points, followed by Jared Whitt with 16. Logan Wade and Elijah Adams both marked eight points in the setback, Douglas Shaffer chipped in with six points, while Tanner Hall contributed three points.

GAHS was 9-of-19 (47.4 percent) from the free throw line, while SPHS was 6-of-7 (85.7 percent).

Gallia Academy will go for the season sweep of the Pointers on February 7, in South Point.

The Blue Devils will look to make it back-to-back wins on Friday night, when Fairland visits Centenary. South Point plays host to Ironton on Friday.

