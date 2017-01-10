Wahama grapplers 7th at Pat Vance

NITRO, W.Va. — The Wahama wrestling team finished eighth out of 15 teams this past Friday and Saturday at the 47th annual Pat Vance Invitational held at Nitro High School in Kanawha County.

The White Falcons earned a half dozen top-six finishes at the weekend event, but did not have any of their 10 grapplers come away with an individual championship en route to posting a final tally of 80.5 points.

Cabell Midland won the two-day competition with 267 points, with Wirt County (162.5), Goerge Washington (142.5) and the Huntington junior varsity squad (138) rounded out the top four positions.

Buffalo (94), Sissonville (89) and Clay County (85) also finished ahead of the Red and White.

Wahama junior Ethan Herdman suffered his first loss of the year in the 145-pound final, dropping him to 18-1 overall on the season with the runner-up effort of 2-1 at the event.

Trevor Hunt (120), Payton Brewer (138) and Brayden Weaver (285) posted identical records of 2-2 and each finished fourth in their respective weight classes.

Dalton Kearns was 1-1 and finished sixth at 132 pounds, while Antonio Serevicz was 1-2 at 195 pounds and also placed sixth. Brady Powell also posted a 1-2 records at 152 pounds.

Trey Peters, Wes Peters and Shawn Taylor also competed in a pair of matches apiece, but none of the trio mustered a win in those six bouts.

Gamon Trigg (138) of Bluefield was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler at the event.

Cabell Midland, Wirt County and the Huntington JV squad each captured three individual titles, while George Washington, Bluefield, Nitro, Sissonville and Clay County also had a champion apiece.

Complete results of the 2017 Pat Vance Invitational are available on the web at wvmat.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.