Lady Marauders fend off Belpre, 55-46

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — Some things are worth the wait.

It took a full 32 minutes of effort, but the Meigs girls basketball team snapped a three-game losing skid in impressive fashion Monday night during a 55-46 victory over visiting Belpre in a non-conference matchup at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium in Meigs County.

The Lady Marauders (6-4) never trailed at the end of any of the first three periods of play, but the hosts were left clinging to a slim 39-36 edge headed into the finale.

Down the stretch, MHS converted 9-of-11 free throws as part of 16-10 run to close regulation — which allowed the Maroon and Gold to pick up their first win of the 2017 calendar year.

The Lady Golden Eagles (9-4) suffered their second consecutive setback and also took another blow after losing senior guard Cheyenne Barker to injury early in the first canto. Barker — a 1,000-point career scorer — did not return to the contest.

The Lady Marauders got eight first quarter points from Devin Humphreys as part of an 18-15 start to the contest, then the hosts made a small 13-11 run to close the half with a 31-26 advantage.

Kassidy Betzing tallied five of Meigs’ eight points in the third canto, but the Orange and Black responded with a 10-8 run during that span to close back to within a possession entering the fourth canto.

The Lady Marauders connected on 18-of-47 field goal attempts for 38 percent, including a 6-of-14 effort from behind the arc for 43 percent. The hosts also hauled in 22 rebounds, committed 14 turnovers and went 13-of-17 at the free throw line for 76 percent.

Betzing led MHS with a game-high 18 points, followed by Marissa Noble with three trifectas and 15 total points. Humphreys was next with nine markers and Madison Field chipped in eight points, six of which came in the final stanza.

Madison Hendricks contributed three points to the winning cause and Danielle Morris rounded things out with two markers.

Humphreys hauled in a team-high nine rebounds and had three blocked shots. Betzing also dished out a team-best six assists.

BHS made seven of its 15 field goals from behind the arc and also netted 15-of-25 charity tosses for 60 percent.

Trinidy King led the guests with 12 points, but King was also held scoreless in the fourth quarter. Kaitlin Richards was next with 10 markers, followed by Abbey LaFatch and Kynalyn Waderker with six points apiece.

Daisy Cowdery and Kyanna Ray were next with four points each, while Barker and Alexandria Williams completed the tally with two markers apiece.

