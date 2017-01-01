White Falcons outlast Buffalo, 58-46

MASON, W.Va. — Now that’s how you stuff a comeback attempt.

The Wahama boys basketball team outscored non-conference guest Buffalo by an 18-to-9 count in the fourth quarter, on Friday night on Gary Clark Court, as the White Falcons sealed the 58-46 victory.

Wahama (3-3) claimed a narrow 15-13 lead, eight minutes into play. The White Falcons outscored the Bison (3-4) by a 17-to-12 count in the second stanza, and the Red and White headed into the locker room with a 32-25 lead.

Buffalo cut the lead to three points, at 40-37, after a 12-to-8 run in the third quarter. Wahama doubled up the Bison in the finale, capping off the 58-46 win.

WHS senior Philip Hoffman led the hosts, sinking 6-of-6 free throws and all four White Falcon trifectas en route to a game-best 30 points. Noah Litchfield scored 12 points, Randy Lantz added 10, while Mason Hildreth and Travis Kearns rounded out the WHS scoring with four and two points respectively.

As a team, Wahama was 16-of-18 (88.9 percent) from the free throw line, while Buffalo was 2-of-4 (50 percent).

BHS was led by Tyler Morlachetta with 19 points, followed by Ethan Burgess with 11. Logan Hunt and Jarrett Bailey both scored five points, while Austin Starcher, John Booth and Chandler Williams each added two points.

This is the lone scheduled meeting between WHS and BHS this season.

Wahama returns to action on Tuesday, at Waterford.

