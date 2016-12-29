To be continued ?

With 5:13 remaining in the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s non-conference clash between Wahama and in-county host Hannan, a power outage forced a stoppage in play. After eight lead changes, the visiting White Falcons opened up a 59-51 lead. Play was halted in between a pair of White Falcon free throw attempts. A report will be sent to the WVSSAC to see whether the game will be resumed at a later date. This is the only scheduled meeting between the Mason County foes this season.

Hannan junior Logan Nibert (5) dribbles between Wahama’s Travis Kearns (23) and Philip Hoffman. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_1.1-HAN-Nibert.jpg Hannan junior Logan Nibert (5) dribbles between Wahama’s Travis Kearns (23) and Philip Hoffman. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) Alex Hawley/OVP Sports