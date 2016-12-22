Blue Devils sweep home tri-match

CENTENARY, Ohio — For the Gallia Academy High School wrestling seniors, it was an early Christmas present.

That’s because the Blue Devils, as part of sweeping a home triangular match on Wednesday night, defeated the nemesis Logan Chieftains 48-31.

In the second half of the tri-tilt, Gallia Academy won over Wellston 60-18.

The experienced Blue Devils were expected to roll the young Golden Rockets, but the Blue and White were definitely looking towards Logan — and gaining a measure of revenge.

Gallia Academy, in a gut-wrenching 35-34 championship-match loss last season at Logan in its final Southeastern Ohio Athletic League dual, indeed fired on all cylinders on Wednesday.

Of Gallia Academy’s eight individual victories against Logan, only Hunter Terry at heavyweight was a forfeit.

The remainder of the Devils defeated their Chieftain opposition by pinfall — with four coming in the opening period and three others in less than a minute and 15 seconds into the second.

Three of those Blue Devils were seniors — Kaleb Crisenbery, Jared Stevens and Hunter Jacks.

Crisenbery, in fact, quickly pinned Logan’s Ethan Kessler in the 152-pound weight class — needing only 39 seconds to do so.

Then, Jacks at 182 pounds, freshman Logan Griffith at 220 pounds and sophomore Jason Stroud at 106 pounds picked up second-period pinfalls — winning hard-fought matches against the Chiefs’ Chase Hull (182), Tyler Showalter (220) and Cody Pickett (106).

The Blue Devils then swept the next three matchups with first-period pins — with Caleb Greenlee at 113, Kyle Greenlee at 120 and Stevens at 126.

The Greenlee twins won in a minute and 40 seconds, while Stevens secured his victory in only 28 ticks over Jacob Smart.

Logan won four matches worth six points apiece, along with a four-point major decision and a three-point regular decision.

Thomas Reynolds pinned Gallia Academy’s Justin Day in the second period at 132, while Jeffery Mullinax did the same to the Devils’ Kaden Ehman at 145.

In between, Logan’s Carter Frasure gained a forfeit win at 138.

The Chiefs did take three of the opening four matches, jumping out to an early 13-6 lead — as the competition began with the 160-pound weight class.

Jeremy Minor won an 18-8 major decision over Gallia Academy’s Boo Pullins, while Tanner Conley clipped Andrew Mullins 13-7 at 170.

Logan’s only other win was by Brady Garren, garnering a first-period pin over Darren Owens at 195.

Against Wellston, there were only four contested matches of the 14 weight classes, as Wellston won three of them with pinfalls.

Ehman earned the Blue Devils’ only contested bout, collecting a pin in 54 seconds at 145.

Forfeit wins for Gallia Academy went to Mullins at 170, Jacks at 182, Griffith at 220, Stroud at 106, Caleb Greenlee at 113, Kyle Greenlee at 120, Stevens at 126, Crisenbery at 152, Pullins at 160 and Morgan Stanley at 138.

The Blue Devils return home, and will host their annual Coaches’ Corner Invitational, next Thursday (Dec. 29) at 10 a.m.

Paul Boggs can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2106

Gallia Academy’s Caleb Greenlee goes for a pin attempt in the Blue Devils’ wrestling match against River Valley earlier this season. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_12.23-GA-Greenlee.jpg Gallia Academy’s Caleb Greenlee goes for a pin attempt in the Blue Devils’ wrestling match against River Valley earlier this season. Paul Boggs/OVP Sports