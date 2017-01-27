On Saturday, Feb. 4, the Staff of Bossard Library invites you to visit the Library as we commemorate National Take Your Child to the Library Day. According to the American Library Association, Take Your Child to the Library Day (TYCLD), a grassroots national initiative, encourages families everywhere to take their children to their local library. Launched in 2011 by Connecticut librarians Nadine Lipman and Caitlin Augusta with artist Nancy Elizabeth Wallace, TYCLD raises community awareness about the importance of the library in the life of a child, and promotes valuable free library services and programs for children and families.

Bossard Library will celebrate by holding a special themed party highlighting the works of author Mo Willems, whose works in children’s books, animation, television, theater, and bubble gum card painting have garnered him 3 Caldecott Honors, 2 Geisel Medals, 6 Emmy Awards, 5 Geisel Honors, a Helen Hayes nomination, and multiple bubble gum cards.

Willems is best known for his characters Knuffle Bunny, The Pigeon, and Elephant and Piggie and his work as a writer and animator for PBS’s Sesame Street. He is also known for his work on Cartoon Network’s Sheep in the Big City and Nickelodeon’s The Off-Beats. Mo also makes sculptures and writes plays. More information about Mo’s past, present, and future can be gleaned at www.mowillems.com.

Your local library offers the following titles (and more) by author Mo Willems for your reading enjoyment:

Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus

Edwina, the Dinosaur Who Didn’t Know She was Extinct

Knuffle Bunny too: A Case of Mistaken Identity

Elephants Cannot Dance!

Time to Sleep, Sheep the Sheep!

I Am Going!: an Elephant and Piggie Book

Make plans now to set aside some quality family time on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 2 p.m. to visit Bossard Library in celebration of National Take Your Child to the Library Day. The staff will provide stories, crafts, songs, games, and treats. While at the Library, be sure to register for a library card so you’ll have access to the Library’s wide selection of bestsellers, classics, DVDs, music CDs, and more. Families may also spend time together at the Library as they take advantage of the Library’s early literacy computer stations, which encourage learning through interactive games and activities. For more information about this and all Library programs, call 740-446-7323 or visit the Library’s website at bossardlibrary.org.

National ‘Take Your Child to the Library’ Day

Debbie Saunders, MLIS Contributing columnist

Debbie Saunders is the Library Director for the Dr. Samuel L. Bossard Memorial Library.

