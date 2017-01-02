Form A New Dream This Year

If you had a choice to stay in 2016 or move into 2017 which would you choose? It doesn’t matter, you say, because that’s impossible. Yet many people will choose to remain in a 2016 mindset rather than move into the uncertainty of 2017. Why? Because the unknown is as daggone scary as the idea of jumping into Edgar Allen Poe’s notorious pit.

But I’d rather be scared than stuck. Scared means I’m alive and still creating something out of nothing. Stuck means I’m not really breathing in beat with an infinitely changing universe. Stuck means I’m so afraid to make a wrong choice that I don’t even spin the wheel in this game called “Life.” It means I use all my “Skip” cards in Uno and fold the poker hand I’m dealt.

Patience, you say, is a virtue. True. And there is a season for everything—even being still. In stillness you should find comfort and clarity, not just use it as a reason to avoid an unpleasant decision. Being patient doesn’t mean you hunker in the corner waiting for the fire to just die out. It means you exit the house and wait on the fire truck to come and save a portion of your valuables.

It means you give others the opportunity to redeem themselves, you give yourself wiggle room to make mistakes and allow yourself time to process your feelings when you’re in a pickle. It doesn’t mean you remain in situations that you know are causing you pain for the indefinite future despite your best efforts. Patience requires Hope.

H.O.P.E. is “Having Optimism, Prepared to Evolve.” When the optimism is gone and we aren’t moving, we are no longer showing patience—we are stuck. Knowing when patience has become stuckness is tricky for sure. It takes practice to hold hope in one hand and a plan for evolution in the other, but the effort has been worth it for me.

Often our vision of happiness disappears right before our eyes. Sometimes we hug our dreams so tightly that they melt right in our arms like Frosty melted in the greenhouse.

Knowing how to form a new snowman when there isn’t a flake in sight is an endeavor that can cause the weak to freeze and do nothing—just die a bit inside each day until they wake up like Rip Van Winkle and realize they slept their life away—or to become mindlessly busy so they are a walking entombment of predictability.

Forming a new dream often means we must use what we have. If there’s no snow, we use pinecones or bird feathers. We bundle sticks and interlace our fingers in prayer until fire falls from the sky and sets our dreams ablaze.

Forming a new dream requires faith in the synchronicity of the universe—faith that we can block or attract what we desire.

As the new year begins, I wish you success in sliding into 2017 as if it were a well-worn pair of gloves—in moving towards happiness, knowing that many of the changes to come will bring challenges.

Whether the task before you is to form a new you or to form a new vision for your career or health or to form a loving bond with other human beings, I hope you use utilize the resources at your disposal and trust that the Infinite loving creator has placed everyone and everything in your life that you need to not just whether the storm—to not just survive a cold, dreary winter, but to build an igloo full of your dreams and whittle into being the future that is as fabulous as it is scary and as rewarding as it is simple.

Form A New Dream This Year

By Michele Savaunah Zirkle Marcum Contributing columnist

Michele Zirkle Marcum is a native of Meigs County, author of “Rain No Evil” and host of Life Speaks on AIR radio.

