From the bookshelf

With cold weather now upon us, many readers may need a boost in spirit. Did you know that studies have shown that reading is good for your health and may increase your lifespan? What better way to enjoy the winter than cozying up with a good book when it’s bitterly cold outside?

Bossard Memorial Library is pleased to announce the 2017 Adult Winter Reading Program, appropriately themed “Get in the Spirit…Read!” Registration is underway for this free, bookfilled program that officially begins on Jan. 2 and will run through March 26. Participants who read seven books will receive a random mystery prize. Once a participant has read twenty books, he or she will receive a large Solo® Cup ceramic mug. For every four books read, participants will receive one entry into the Library’s grand prize drawings of a 7” Kindle Fire or one of three prize-filled spirit mugs. Books (including audiobooks and eBooks) must be borrowed from the Library to qualify for this program, which is cosponsored by the Friends of Bossard Library.

The shelves of the library are filled with books to interest all readers. From the latest fiction and nonfiction bestsellers to classic works of literature, readers will have many books from which to choose. If you are looking for a book that is not in the library’s collection, please be sure to request this title at one of the library’s service desks.

For those whose schedules do not allow much time for pleasure reading, consider listening to an audiobook while on your next road trip or while working around the house or in your garage. Remember, audiobooks and eBooks qualify under the rules of this reading program.

This winter, the friendly staff of Bossard Library hopes to see you “get in the spirit” of reading by participating in the 2017 Adult Winter Reading Program. Who knows? All that extra reading may even improve your health in the new year.

‘Get in the Spirit….Read!’

Debbie Saunders, MLIS Contributing columnist

Debbie Saunders is the Library Director for the Dr. Samuel L. Bossard Memorial Library.

Debbie Saunders is the Library Director for the Dr. Samuel L. Bossard Memorial Library.