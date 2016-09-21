Tri-state area McDonald’s offers teacher appreciation programs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Local McDonald’s restaurants are partnering with schools in the community.

McDonald’s of the tri-state will be accepting applications for the Balanced, Active Lifestyles program and the Tri-State Teacher of the Year program until Nov. 15.

Eligible applicants to the Balanced, Active Lifestyles program could win one of 25 $500 grants available for school programs that support physical fitness or nutrition education and one lucky applicant for the Teacher of the Year program will win $2,500. Both programs are sponsored by local McDonald’s owner/operators.

To apply for the Balanced Active Lifestyles program, each school must develop a program that encourages physical fitness or nutrition education in grades 5 through 8. program examples include walking programs, student gardens, and new PE equipment. The application can be completed by any teacher or administrator employed by a school in an eligible county. To apply for the McDonald’s of the Tri-State Teacher of the Year program, any person can nominate a teacher currently employed at a school in an eligible county in grades K-12. Teachers may also nominate themselves.

Counties eligible include: Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Fayette, Jackson, Kanawha, Logan, Mason, Mingo, Nicholas, Pleasants, Putnam, Ritche, Roane, Wayne and Wood in West Virginia; Athens, Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Scioto and Washington in Ohio; and Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Floyd, Greenup, Johnson, Lawrence, Lewis, Magoffin, Martin, Morgan and Pike in Kentucky.

Applications for the Balanced, Active Lifestyles program will be judged on creativity, educational content, and program cost effectiveness and McDonald’s of the Tri-State Teacher of the Year program applications will be judged on creativity and quality of information provided. To apply online, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/McDonaldsGrant-TriState or https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/TSTeacheroftheyear and submit a complete application. Only complete applications received by the deadline will be considered. Schools may apply for one or both programs.