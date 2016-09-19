Gallipolis police arrest four in drug bust

GALLIPOLIS — Gallipolis police arrested four people Saturday morning for assorted drug crimes and warrants at a residence on Fourth Avenue.

According to Gallipolis Police Chief Jeff Boyer, GPD officers served a search warrant at the 135 Fourth Ave. at about 1:30 p.m. at residence of Mario Barcelli, 62, and arrested him along with three other individuals at the residence. Police allegedly seized cocaine, heroin, firearms and a small amount of cash.

Police also picked up Titia Boling, 36, of Pomeroy, on a previous failure to appear for justice hearings warrant. William Martin, 55, of Newark, was arrested for alleged trafficking and possession of cocaine. Barcelli was arrested for allegedly permitting drug abuse, and cultivation of marijuana. Douglas Morrison, 41, of Bidwell, was arrested for alleged trafficking in drugs and possession of heroin.

Boyer said officers had been investigating the residence “for quite a while” after receiving several complaints from individuals living throughout the neighborhood about regular traffic in and out of the residence. Boyer attributed Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers with assisting the investigation.

Boyer said officers were familiar with Barcelli’s name from previous investigations. The warrant was meant to be executed at Barcelli’s residence and the other individuals taken into custody just happened to be there at the time police arrived.

One handgun was collected along with four other weapons.

Dean Wright can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2103.