Riverby Theatre Guild calls for auditions

GALLIPOLIS — The French Art Colony’s Riverby Theatre Guild will conduct auditions for the upcoming play “Ghost Story,” billed as a creepy comedy by Marsha Grant.

The play, with roles for five women and four men, will be directed by Michelle Miller.

Actors from older teen through adult are encouraged to audition. New faces are always welcome to participate and no prior stage experience is required to audition. The Riveby Theatre Guild is actively seeking new participants for onstage roles and backstage support.

Auditions will take place at 6 p.m. Sept. 20 and Sept. 22 at the RTG Studio, located at 59 Court St. in Gallipolis. Performances are set for Nov. 10-13. Those auditioning will be asked to perform a short monologue of your choosing (two to three minutes) and cold read sections from the play. While accents aren’t essential for the play, you may be asked to attempt a “southwestern twang” or British/Irish dialect.

Those wishing to audition are asked to review the schedule carefully before auditioning. The full rehearsal schedule can be found by visiting www.frenchartcolony.org. While the parts in this play do vary in size and there may be some opportunity to work around schedules in early rehearsals, only audition if you do not have multiple conflicts that would or could interfere with your attendance.

For more information, contact the French Art Colony, 740-446-3834.