RVHS students lecture elementary students in government

National Constitution Day is Saturday, so RVHS students in Brea McClung’s AP government class visited Gallia Local elementary schools Thursday to teach parts of the U.S. Constitution to younger children. High school students visited Addaville, Vinton and Southwestern. Students taught fellow students such topics as the Bill of Rights and branches of government, along with the powers of the presidency and a few other details. Here, RVHS students speak with Southwestern Elementary students.