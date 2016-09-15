Gallia man sentenced to 2 years in prison

GALLIPOLIS — James Raines, 38 of Gallipolis, pleaded guilty this week to fleeing and eluding and was sentenced in the Gallia Court of Common Pleas.

Raines was ordered to serve two years in prison for the third-degree felony. Further, Raines’ license was suspended for three years.

“On Sept. 6, 2015, at 2 a.m., the Ohio State Highway Patrol attempted to pull over the defendant’s vehicle on George’s Creek Road near Bulaville Pike in Gallipolis,” said Gallia County Prosecutor Jeff Adkins. “The defendant fled from the OSHP (Ohio State Highway Patrol) traveling in excess of 70 mph on various roads throughout Gallia County. The OSHP eventually stopped the pursuit due to safety concerns. The trooper was able to identify the driver of the vehicle as the defendant, James Raines.

“This defendant is well-known by law enforcement and has a lengthy criminal history, including prior convictions by my office for receiving stolen property, possession of drugs and obstructing official business,” Adkins said. “At the time of the prosecution of this case, the defendant was also being prosecuted in West Virginia for another fleeing and eluding case. Needless to say, I am pleased to report that this defendant will be in prison for the next two years.”

Raines’ two-year sentence will be served consecutively with any other sentence. Said prison term is to begin immediately.

Raines violated Ohio Revised Code section 1547.13. The law states that “(A) No person shall fail to comply with any lawful order or direction of any law enforcement officer having authority to direct, control, or regulate the operation or use of vessels. (B) No person shall operate any vessel so as to purposely elude or flee from a law enforcement officer after receiving a visible or audible signal from a law enforcement officer to bring the vessel to a stop. (C) No person shall operate or permit to be operated any vessel on the waters in this state in violation of this section.”

