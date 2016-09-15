URG hosts Ohio Night Stalkers event

RIO GRANDE — The Friends of the Davis Library at the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College will be sponsoring the Ohio Night Stalkers at 7 p.m. Sept. 16 during the 15th annual Mothman Festival.

The event is free and open to the public at the State Theater in Point Pleasant, W.Va.

The Friends of the Davis Library is a nonprofit organization which supports literacy and outreach programs in the local communities, and Ohio Night Stalkers will be part of this year’s outreach efforts.

Amy Wilson, director of Davis Library, said the organization chose the event because of paranormal inspiration in literature and culture.

“The study of the paranormal, the supernatural and unexplained events has influenced literature, pop culture and science fiction,” she said. “They are part of the human experience and should be explored.”

The Ohio Night Stalkers event will be part of the kickoff for a weekend of festivities in Point Pleasant. Each year the Mothman Festival features guest speakers who discuss a variety of topic from the Mothman to the paranormal. Creators of Ohio Night Stalkers, Mike Feltner, of Batavia, Ohio, and Mike Miller, of Fairborn, Ohio, will discuss “The Search for Sasquatch” at the event. Feltner and Miller have given presentations and shared audio recordings of their explorations with audiences throughout southern Ohio.

The hosts say they are excited to be part of this year’s festival and look forward to discussing their adventures with the local community.

In addition to sponsoring the Ohio Night Stalkers, the Friends of Davis Library will sponsor a celebration of Banned Book Week at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 27 in the Davis Library on the University of Rio Grande campus. The public is invited to attend and read passages from their favorite banned book.

For additional information on these events, contact Wilson at 740-245-7382.

http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_RioGrande_shield_red-1.jpg