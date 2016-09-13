Police investigate Jackson Pike shooting

GALLIPOLIS — Officers are investigating a reported shooting on Jackson Pike on Tuesday morning involving one man and the woman who reported the incident.

Around 5 a.m. Tuesday, Gallia County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call in which a man had allegedy suffered a suspected self-inflicted gun shot. The female driver made the call and was headed toward Holzer Medical Center after traveling on back roads. Deputies awaited them at the hospital before being told the car was pulling off the road. Deputies then intercepted the vehicle near A&W Auto Service.

Gallia EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to Holzer Medical Center, a short jaunt away. Deputies secured the perimeter, the weapon and the vehicle. Detectives spoke with the female driver.

According to Gallia Sheriff Joe Browning, the road was blocked for about an hour. One lane of traffic was maintained for a time. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s crime scene unit was called in to process the vehicle and scene and to record the incident.

The status of the victim’s health is currently unknown. He was flown to a Huntingon, W.Va., hospital after arriving at Holzer.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to Browning.

