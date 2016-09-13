RVHS remembers 9/11 victims

Ms. Brea McClung’s class at River Valley High School stands beside their memorials as part of the class “Empty Shoe” project. Students this year laid out empty pairs of shoes with an American flag in memorial of 9/11 victims. Students had to research an individual who died that day in either the flights, the Twin Towers attacks or the Pentagon attacks. Some students also contacted families of the victims to share their tribute. One student even chose to memorialize a dog that died.

