AARP offers safe driving class in Gallia

GALLIPOLIS — A safe driving class, sponsored by AARP in conjunction with the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office under Sheriff Joe Browning, will be at Gallipolis Christian Church, 4486 State Route 588, Gallipolis.

The class will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 21.

The Safe Driving program is a classroom driver improvement course for drivers age 50 and older, although there is no age limit. This program, developed by AARP, can sharpen driving skills, help prevent accidents and keep older drivers on the road longer and more safely.

For many people, the safe driving class can also save money on car insurance. Ohio law permits auto insurance carriers to offer a discount on premiums to qualified graduates of the approved AARP class. Policyholders should contact their carriers for more information about such discounts.

Registration forms can be completed by calling the church office at 740-446-1863. The cost of the class is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members. Checks are to be made payable to AARP DSP or have the exact amount of cash.

You will need to have an AARP membership number and operator’s license number when you call. Instructor for the class is James Oiler.