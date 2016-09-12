Probation violations result in prison

GALLIPOLIS — Two Ohio men were recently sentenced to prison time for separate probation term violations.

Kenneth Masters, 32, of Patriot, violated his community control and was sentenced to serve 17 months in prison.

Masters was originally placed on community control as a result of his conviction for failing to notify of a change of address as required under Ohio law for sexually-oriented offenders in December 2015.

“After being placed on probation at the end of last year, this defendant failed to report to his community control officer as required under the terms of probation,” said Gallia Prosecutor Jeff Adkins. “Alongside the community control officer, we asked the court to revoke the community control and to sentence him to a term of 17 months in prison. The underlying sexually-oriented offense occurred in 2005 out of Pickaway County.”

On Friday, Masters admitted to failing to report as required and was immediately sentenced.

Daniel Jacobo, 40, of Columbus, also violated his community control and was sentenced to serve 11 months in prison.

“Jacobo was originally placed on community control as a result of his conviction of possession of drugs (crack cocaine) in February 2012,” Adkins said. “The original conviction resulted from the execution of a search warrant on Skidmore Road in Gallia County back in 2012. The defendant and others were convicted of various drug-related offenses.”

Jacobo’s community control was revoked based upon his failure to report to his community control officer and failure to complete drug rehabilitation. Jacobo was sentenced to serve 11 months in prison.

“Both of these cases illustrate that while we may be limited under Ohio law as to the original sentence we can pursue in certain cases, we continue working closely with our community control officers and law enforcement agencies across the county to keep the pressure on these guys,” Adkins said. “I am pleased that the final outcomes in each of these cases is prison and that these individuals are no longer residing in our community.”

Daniel Jacobo
Kenneth Masters