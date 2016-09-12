Smoky, sweet and savory

The Gallipolis Car Club Cruise-In held a show while visitors to Gallipolis City Park over weekend snacked out on competition grade barbecue meats.
One man and woman separate rib meat at the Gallia County BBQ Festival on Saturday afternoon after 12 teams competed for bragging rights, trophies and cash prizes for some of the best barbecued meats in the region.
