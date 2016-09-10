Former governor Wise to speak in Point

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Former West Virginia Gov. Bob Wise will be the keynote speaker Sept. 22 when the Mason County Area Chamber of Commerce and Mason County Development Authority host an education round table event.

The roundtable will be 6-8 p.m. at the county board of education building (former Moose Lodge site) in Point Pleasant.

Wise is the president of the Alliance for Excellent Education, a nonprofit organization that has become a leader for the nation’s high schools. Its aim is for all students to graduate from high school prepared to succeed in college and a career.

The following information on Wise and the alliance was provided by the hosting organizations:

“Led by Gov. Wise since 2005, the alliance has become a respected advocate for the college and career ready standards, deeper learning, linked learning, digital learning, adolescent literacy and other key education policy issues.

“Following 24 years serving as governor, member of the U.S. House of Representatives and state legislator, Gov. Wise has become a sought-after speaker and advisor on education issues, working closely with the U.S. Department of Education, White House, and key state and federal policymakers.

“A prominent voice promoting the effective use of technology to improve education for all students, Gov. Wise led the alliance in pioneering the first-ever Digital Learning Day 2012. Digital Learning Day has become a national awareness campaign promoting digital learning and spotlighting successful instructional technology practice in K-12 public school classrooms across the country.

“Gov. Wise also led the alliance in creating Future Ready Schools, a ground-breaking initiative to help school districts plan and effectively use technology to maximize digital learning opportunities and help school districts move quickly toward preparing students for success in college, a career and citizenship. A joint effort by the Alliance for Excellent Education and the U.S. Department of Education, and joined by a coalition of more than 50 organizations, Future Ready Schools is serving more than 2,300 districts, representing more than 16 million students.

“As governor of West Virginia from 2001 to 2005, he fought for and signed legislation to fund the PROMISE Scholarship program, which has helped thousands of West Virginia high school graduates continue their education in the Mountain State. During his term, Gov. Wise also established a character education curriculum in all state schools, created the Governor’s Helpline for Safer Schools, and signed legislation phasing in a pre-K program to cover every 4-year-old in the state. During his administration, West Virginia saw a significant increase in the number of students completing high school and entering college.”

Wise, author of the book “Raising the Grade: How High School Reform Can Save Our Youth and Nation,” resides in Washington, D.C., with wife, Sandy. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Duke University and a juris doctorate degree from Tulane University School of Law. Wise has made many appearances on national television and radio programs, and is the recipient of many awards and recognitions.

Seating for the round table is limited and firm RSVP’s are requested by calling 304-675-1497 or e-mailing [email protected] Light refreshments will be catered by the Mason County Career Center Culinary Arts students, and a tour of the remodeled facility will be given at the conclusion of the round table.

By Mindy Kearns For the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing who lives in Mason County.

