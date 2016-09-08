Woman arraigned on escape charges

GALLIPOLIS — A Cheshire woman was arraigned Thursday in the Gallia County Court of Common Pleas for reportedly attempting to escape the Gallia County Jail while wearing nothing but a pair of flip-flops.

Hannah Overstreet, 21, found indigent, was taken under the court-appointed counsel of attorney Barbara Wallen. Overstreet was charged with one count of escape in violation of Ohio Revised Code 2921.34(A)(1) and assault in violation of 2903.13(A) of the Ohio Revised Code.

Bond for Overstreet was set at $20,000 with a 10 percent own-recognizance surety bond.

A witness reported on Sept. 17 that a woman identified as Overstreet reportedly ran out of the front door of the Gallia County Jail, a part of the Gallia County Courthouse, and attempted to escape police custody via the handicap entrance to the facility. The deputy who is typically tasked with manning the front door of the courthouse and metal detector dashed off after Overstreet. Both reportedly flipped over a railing on the ramp path. The suspect supposedly dashed into the parking lot of the courthouse before running back between a few buildings near Locust Street. The deputy secured the escapee before bringing her back to the jail.

According to Lt. Kevin Werry, of the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, his reports indicate Overstreet had acted unruly in the jail earlier in the day. She allegedly stripped naked and refused to put her clothes back on. Corrections officers attempted to move her from one room to another. In the process, Overstreet scuffled with officers and banged against a door to the jail a few times. At one point, Werry said the electricity in the magnetic lock of the door may have failed and Overstreet slipped out.

“The incident is currently under investigation,” said Gallia County Sheriff Joe Browning. “We were glad the deputy could quickly get (Overstreet) subdued.”

Overstreet was previously being held on a felony drug charge.

Escaping a jail under the Ohio Revised Code, if the offender is under detention for a misdemeanor, can potentially be a fifth-degree felony charge and carry up to a year in jail and a fine of $2,500.

Hannah Overstreet