‘Arcadia’ writer, director to speak at Marshall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall University’s English Department, Honors College, Libraries and Film Studies program will host a free public screening of “Arcadia” from 8-10 p.m. Sept. 13 on Marshall’s Huntington campus in Smith Hall 154.

The screening will be followed by a question-and-answer session with Andy J. Hall, writer and director of the film.

Made with a budget of $11,500, the award-winning 2016 feature-length film “Arcadia” is “a hero’s surreal journey down the rabbit hole,” according to Hall, that “raises questions about sense of home, artistic fulfillment, belonging and dreams.”

The film tells the story of Jared, a journalist who enters a world of shady characters, lost customs and soulful performers that wrest him from the stupor of his life, forcing him to confront the meaning of being a human. “Arcadia” pulls together unique performers, musicians, and visual artists from southeastern Ohio and West Virginia to bring to life a lost way of living in this art-house film riddled with poetry, philosophy and mysterious figures.

Refreshments will be provided previous to the screening.

For more information about the screening, contact Dr. Walter Squire at [email protected]

