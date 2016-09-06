Task force and deputies seize heroin, more than $5,500

PATRIOT — Entries were made early Tuesday morning into the residences by the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office special response team with the assistance of the Gallia-Meigs Major Crimes Task Force agents as the teams executed two search warrants in the Patriot area.

The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office SRT, along with task force agents, executed a search warrant at 1142 Clay Lick Road. The residence was secured and the premises searched.

Upon completing a search of the residence, task force agents seized approximately 36 grams of heroin, over $5,500 in cash and a 2008 Chevy Tahoe. Task force agents reported two juveniles were present at the residence at the time of the search warrant.

Agents arrested Kisha N. Waugh, 27. She is incarcerated in the Gallia County Jail charged with trafficking in heroin, a first-degree felony, which was enhanced due to juveniles being present, and possession of heroin, a third-degree felony.

Gallia Sheriff Joe Browning reports the second search warrant was executed at the same time at the residence of Pamela Waugh, 49, at 1146 Clay Lick Road. Gallia County Sheriff’s Office SRT, along with task force agents, executed the search warrant and secured the residence for a search.

Upon a complete search of the residence, task force agents seized oxycodone pills and a small amount of heroin and over $750 dollars in cash.

Task force agents arrested Pamela Waugh on a charge of possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree. She is incarcerated in the Gallia County Jail.

The Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commissions Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia-Meigs was formed in September 2013 and consists of the Gallia County Meigs County Sheriff Offices, Gallipolis City and Middleport Police Departments and the Gallia County and Meigs County Prosecutor Offices. The Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission is part of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Police secured over $5,500 as well as heroin and oxycodone pills. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_14192103_1255666281134672_6113810767097794043_n.jpg Police secured over $5,500 as well as heroin and oxycodone pills. Courtesy photo