Gallia chamber golf tourney slated for Sept. 29

GALLIPOLIS — The 16th annual Gallia County Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble will be Sept. 29 at the Cliffside Golf Course, according to Alex Waugh, chair of the event.

Shotgun start will be at 9 a.m. and lunch will be provided.

A number of sponsorship opportunities are available. Corporate sponsorship is $300, and includes four players per team. Sponsorship of a tee/green is $100 and includes one player. Individuals who wish to play in the tournament will pay $60 to register.

This year, the tournament format remains a “bring your own team” event. If you do not have a team but still want to play, as indicated above, individuals are more than welcome. The Chamber Golf Committee will make a team for you. Teams cannot have two players with a 5 or lower handicap or three players with a 10 or lower handicap. All teams must have a 40 handicap or more.

When you pre-register your team, you may purchase skins and mulligans, and pay for it all at the same time.

More than $2,000 will be awarded in cash prizes this year. They include $500 for first place in the tournament, $300 for second place and $200 for third place. Six gift certificates of $20 each will be awarded to the person getting Closest to the Pin on hole No. 4, Closest to the Pin on hole No. 13, the Longest Putt on hole No. 2, the Longest Putt on hole No. 18, the Longest Drive for a Male on hole No. 12 (must be in the fairway) and the Longest Drive for a Female on hole No. 12 (must be in the fairway).

For more information, contact the chamber at (740) 446-0596, or stop at the chamber office, 16 State St. in downtown Gallipolis.

Golfers prepare to head out to the course prior to the start of the 15th annual Gallia County Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble at the Cliffside Golf Course. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_2015-Scramble.jpg Golfers prepare to head out to the course prior to the start of the 15th annual Gallia County Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble at the Cliffside Golf Course.