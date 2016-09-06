‘Raised around Rio’ market springs up

RIO GRANDE — A new farmers and artisans market will be popping up Sept. 7 along North College as a new attraction for the Village of Rio Grande and Gallia County.

According to Rio Grande Mayor Matt Easter, the market will be near the Ohio Valley Bank extension office, pinched between the North College Avenue intersection with West College and North Atwood streets.

Jennifer Littlejohn, market manager, says vendors will serve the community between 4-7 p.m. Roughly eight vendors, both local produce distributors and artisans, have committed to the endeavor.

Littlejohn, a crafter of soaps, salves and lotions, has been practicing her art for the last four years. She grows her own herbs and infuses her concoctions with herbs and locally produced goat milk. She was introduced to the activity through a friend after the loss of a loved one and has honed her practice since.

Easter and Littlejohn had previously discussed the merits of bringing a market to the village. Easter entrusted the direction of the market to Littlejohn.

The market, dubbed “Raised around Rio,” focuses on artisans and farms near the Rio Grande area.

“This fall is going to be a test run to work out all the kinks,” Easter said. “I think it will be a fun, cool thing for us and hopefully get some people to come check out the village on a Wednesday night. We tried to schedule in a way to not step on other farmers markets.”

Easter said the market would be nicknamed “Shakedown Street,” similarly to the impromptu markets that appear near Grateful Dead concerts.

According to Littlejohn, she anticipates having local entertainment this spring once the market begins again. The market will reportedly open again in May 2017 and run through October. This year, the market will close Oct. 12, the Wednesday before Rockets over Rio.

“We may pull in musical acts from Jackson, but we want to focus on Gallia first,” Littlejohn said.

For more information, individuals can visit the “Raised around Rio” Facebook page.

Dean Wright can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2103.

Raised around Rio, the village’s new farmer’s market, will kick into gear Sept. 7 with merchants arriving at 3 p.m. and the market opening to the public at 4 p.m. North College Avenue will be closed between West College and North Atwood streets for the vendors peddling wares. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMG_4256.jpg Raised around Rio, the village’s new farmer’s market, will kick into gear Sept. 7 with merchants arriving at 3 p.m. and the market opening to the public at 4 p.m. North College Avenue will be closed between West College and North Atwood streets for the vendors peddling wares. Courtesy photo