URG welcomes new employees

RIO GRADE, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College hosted their annual New Employee Orientation this month to welcome all employees hired after the start of the 2015-2016 school year.

This year, Rio hired about 25 new employees to fill both recurring and new positions on campus. Chris Nourse, director of human Rresources and Title IX coordinator, said the event is set up to help new staff and faculty make a smooth transition into the Rio community.

“New Eemployee orientation gives us the opportunity to formally welcome our new faculty and staff we hired within the past year,” Nourse said. “We host the event just before the start of the new academic year because this is typically the time we hire the bulk of our new faculty. We want to welcome them and make them feel like part of our Rio family from the very first day.”

Rio President Dr. Michelle Johnston said she is excited to bring the new employees on board to continue Rio’s commitment to its students and community.

“We have a tremendous group of new faculty and staff members. Every one of them brings talent and energy to our team, and they have a clear commitment to our students’ success,” Johnston said.

Nourse said the event also includes introducing the new employees to campus leaders and departments, to make sure they can help students find assistance for computer issues, tutoring, research and several other services Rio provides.

“We want to make sure they are able to help students if needed. This allows them to know who the students can contact and pass along the information to them,” Nourse said.

Nourse said the university strives to have a highly qualified and prepared workforce to move Rio forward in the years to come.

“Anyone we hire here at Rio has the opportunity to make a huge impact on our students’ lives and success,” Nourse said. “As a smaller university, everyone here works work together to help our students achieve their goals in life.”

Rio posts any new, vacant positions on the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College website at www.rio.edu/human-resources/Job-Opportunities.cfm and encourages individuals from the local area to check the website frequently and apply to jobs that match their skills.

Scenes from the 2016 University of Rio Grande/Rio Grande Community College picnic. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_JMB_4620-002-.jpg Scenes from the 2016 University of Rio Grande/Rio Grande Community College picnic.