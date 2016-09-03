Four people arrested in separate drug cases

GALLIPOLIS FERRY, W.Va. — Four people were arrested this week in separate drug case.

On Tuesday, three people were arrested after the Mason County (W.Va.) Sheriff’s Department allegedly turned up meth-making materials during a home visit by Mason County Probation officials.

Christopher D. Berkley, 47, of Gallipolis Ferry, and William S. Devault, 35, and Danielle S. Devault, 31, both of Point Pleasant, W.Va., were each arrested and charged with operating or attempting to operate a clandestine drug laboratory. The three appeared for arraignment before Mason County Magistrate Gail Roush, who set their bonds at $50,000, each.

According to the criminal complaints filed in magistrate court, on Tuesday, an officer from Mason County Probation, assisted by deputies from the Mason County Sheriff’s Department, went on a home visit check to Berkley’s home on Beale Meadow Road in Gallipolis Ferry.

During the search of Berkley’s residence, the probation officer reported he found a green bag with what appeared to be meth-making materials in it located on top of the water heater. Located in the green bag was another bag containing ammonium nitrate, a bag containing drain opener, clear tube attached to a bottle cap, tubing that also contained white residue inside, two Energizer ultimate lithium batteries and miniature pipe cutter commonly used to cut batteries, according to the complaint. Also located was clear tubing in a back bedroom and coffee filters containing white residue that allegedly field tested positive for methamphetamine.

According to the complaints, both William and Danielle were allegedly staying in the back bedroom containing the clear tubing and the white residue which allegedly field tested positive for methamphetamine.

The three remained incarcerated at the Western Regional Jail as of Friday evening.

In an unrelated case, also on Tuesday this week, a Gallipolis man was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, heroin. Jeremy L. Buck, 37, was arrested by Sgt. J. D. Reynolds with the Point Pleasant Police Department.

The criminal complaint filed in magistrate court states Buck was found at a residence in the 1400 block of Lewis Street in Point Pleasant. While talking to Buck inside a trailer at this location, Reynolds said he observed a black overnight case that Buck stated belonged to him. Upon opening the case, Reynolds said he found a clear plastic cylinder with what appeared to be heroin inside, wrapped up in plastic.

Buck was transported to the Point Pleasant Police Department for booking and once at the office, the alleged heroin was tested and came back as positive, having a weight of .57 grams, according to the complaint.

Buck appeared for arraignment before Roush, who set his bond at $2,500. He remained incarcerated at the Western Regional Jail as of Friday evening.

Pictured top row, from left, Christopher D. Berkley, William S. Devault; bottow row, from left, Danielle S. Devault, Jeremy L. Buck. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_9.3-PPR-Mug-Collage.jpg Pictured top row, from left, Christopher D. Berkley, William S. Devault; bottow row, from left, Danielle S. Devault, Jeremy L. Buck.

By Beth Sergent [email protected]

Reach Beth Sergent at [email protected] or on Twitter @BSergentWrites.

