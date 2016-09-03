GIB presents prized yards

The Thompson residence in Gallipolis at 1101 Ohio Ave. was chosen as a Gallipolis in Bloom Yard of the Week. Standing, from left, is Nancy Skaggs, of Open Gate Garden Club, Cornea Thompson and GIB President Bev Dunkle.

Gallipolis in Bloom’s Yard of the Month, sponsored by Elks Lodge 107, was awarded to Holzer Senior Care. Pictured in the front row, from left, are Norma Washburn and Katie Soemaker, both of Cheshire Garden Club and senior care residents. In the back row, from left are, GIB President Bev Dunkle, Jeri Long, director of Holzer Senior Care, GIB member Kim Canaday and Nancy Skaggs, from Open Gate Garden Club.