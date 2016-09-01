GIB seeks support for symposium

GALLIPOLIS — Gallipolis in Bloom is readying for the annual judgement results of America in Bloom, the national heritage and beautification competition in which the group competes each year.

At the last Gallipolis City Commission, city officials said because of tight budgets and continuing police levy election efforts, they would be unable to fund GIB efforts to attend the American in Bloom Symposium in Arroyo Grande, Calif., Oct. 6-8. Members of the crowd that day started making phone calls in efforts to collect the roughly $2,500 needed to send representatives to California.

According to Kim Canaday, of GIB, City Manager Gene Greene offered $500 out of his own pocket. Jim Roush has pledged $100 and the Lynch Agency has pledged $100.

“We’re still hoping to find support,” Canaday said. “We’ve got another week before everything needs decided.”

According to GIB member Bev Dunkle, GIB has donated a hotel evening stay and a tour of Gallipolis as a prize to individuals at the symposium as part of the town’s promotion and silent auction at the event.

The symposium will welcome visitors and hold presentations on changing weather and climate patterns. John Lindsey, marine meteorologist and research scientist for Pacific Gas and Electric Co., will be presenting. Presentations will also be given on the protection and preservation of champion trees. AIB contestants will be further coached on what judges look for in competing towns. Competitors will also have the opportunity to meet with their judges.

“One of the (AIB) categories is urban forestry,” Canaday said. “We actually got a nomination last year for urban forestry for our tree canopy in (Gallipolis City Park). Some people would never guess that there are 115 trees in the park.”

Canaday stressed that “we do have a lovely city and we need to take care of our environment because things aren’t permanent.”

“We spread the word about Gallipolis (at the symposium),” she said. “So I think it’s a really good tool to help with tourism.”

Diana Parks, of Ohio Valley Bank, is collecting money for GIB. The group is considered a 501(c)3. Interested parties can contribute to the cause at P.O. Box 240 at the Gallipolis Post Office.

Dean Wright can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2103.

This man waters some of Gallipolis in Bloom’s flowers over the course of the summer. The group diligently makes attempts each year to beautify the town and enters a community contest with at least 40 other towns. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DSCN4426.jpg This man waters some of Gallipolis in Bloom’s flowers over the course of the summer. The group diligently makes attempts each year to beautify the town and enters a community contest with at least 40 other towns.