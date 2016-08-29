Outreach Center seeks community support

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis Outreach Center is asking the public for support in the form of either donations in the form of furniture or appliances.

The group is also open to cash contributions. According to center workers, finances have been hard on the center during the summer and the center may soon need to make major transitions to keep operating.

The primary purpose of the center is to serve as a food pantry to recipients who meet federal income guidelines, in addition to providing clothing and household items individuals may need.

The mission of the outreach center is to assist local churches, agencies and the community with resources to help those who are unable to meet emergency needs. The center has assisted with emergency food boxes, assist clients at Woodland Centers, the American Red Cross, Serenity House Women’s Shelter workers and more.

Workers ask for the public’s support to continue supporting its clients. The Outreach Center’s store also provides cheap clothing, appliances and furniture to those who need it. Workers stress the center is open to sell to everyone and often carries name brand items.

The Outreach Center at 275 State St. in Gallipolis was one of the first food pantries to start in Gallia County. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_DSCN6163.jpg The Outreach Center at 275 State St. in Gallipolis was one of the first food pantries to start in Gallia County. Dean Wright | Ohio Valley Publishing