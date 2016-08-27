Patriot man to serve 18 months in prison

GALLIPOLIS — Jessie Collins, 66, of Patriot, recently pleaded guilty in Gallia County Court of Common Pleas to trafficking oxycodone.

Collins was ordered to serve 18 months in prison, the maximum penalty for a fourth-degree felony under Ohio law. He was ordered to forfeit $12,735 to the Ohio Organized Crimes Investigations Commission. Firearms located at Collins’ residence were ordered to not be in his possession upon his release from prison.

“On March 5, 2016, a search warrant was prepared, signed and executed for a mobile home located on Symmes Creek Road in Patriot (Greenfield township), Ohio,” said Gallia Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Eric Mulford. “Upon entering the residence, officers located 21 firearms in the living room along with several pills, including several pills and $12,735 cash. Several other individuals present inside the residence were detained and searched.”

“The task force specifically located 16 30mg Oxycodone tablets,” Gallia Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Adkins said. “Based upon the significant U.S. currency inside the home, the pills located and the intelligence from recent occupants of the home, we pursued an indictment against the defendant for trafficking oxycodone, a felony of the fourth degree. Due to the fact that the defendant had a firearm on his person or under his control, the defendant was permitted to be sent to prison for the maximum term of 18 months.”

Adkins said the money seized in forfeiture would be put back to work investing in Gallia County’s youth.

Jessie Collins http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_COLLINS-JESSIE.jpg Jessie Collins