Preparing the pool for summer

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis City Pool staff is preparing for the upcoming summer season, including fund raising efforts for improvements at the facility.

This week, city employees have begun cleaning up and pumping out the pool of the standing rain water. Plans are in place to begin checking the pumps and other equipment necessary this week as well.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the current location of the municipal pool, and as a result, the Gallipolis Junior Women’s Club is taking a special interest in fundraising for the pool. Current President Brittany Beman is on the Gallipolis City Pool Improvement Committee, along with Pool Manager Bradie Angel, and concerned citizens intent on giving back to the community.

“Our goal is to improve the city pool through fundraising and grant writing” said Angel. “The overall goal is to improve upon existing resources to promote the health and well being of Gallia County residents.”

Beman explained the Junior Women’s Club is planning to do several fundraising events for improvements to the city pool.

“The pumps and filters are 30 years old at this point, and we need to replace them,” Angel said.

The committee currently has a Go Fund Me account with a goal of $30,000, all of which will go towards improvements. Anyone who wants to donate can search for “Gallipolis City Pool Improvement Committee” on facebook or visit https://funds.gofundme.com/dashboard/gallipolis-city-pool.

A pump at the city pool is being used to remove any standing water from the deep end so a thorough cleaning can begin. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_00582017424151112153.jpg A pump at the city pool is being used to remove any standing water from the deep end so a thorough cleaning can begin. Morgan McKinniss/OVP

Fundraising efforts under way for improvements

By Morgan McKinniss [email protected]

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext 2108 or [email protected]

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext 2108 or [email protected]