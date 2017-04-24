Superintendent addresses gun at school rumor

GALLIPOLIS —A rumor that a real gun was recently brought into Washington Elementary was just that, a rumor and false, according to Gallipolis City Schools Superintendent Roger Mace.

On Friday, a student mistakenly brought a toy cap gun to school, causing a response from faculty and administration, according to Mace.

“Rumors of a gun being brought to school have already begun to spread through the community, and we hope this will set the record straight” said Mace.

Mace, who said he’d spoken with the child, was confident that the student had no malicious intent.

“We take every situation seriously, and in this case it was a younger student making the mistake of bringing a cap gun to school,” Mace said. “The staff reacted in a swift manner to ensure that everyone involved was safe.”

