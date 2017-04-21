Indictments handed down by Gallia grand jury

GALLIPOLIS — On Friday, Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announced the Gallia County Grand Jury met in April and returned indictments for the following individuals:

Brandy J. Miller, 30, Gallipolis, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the first degree, one count of Trafficking in Heroin, a felony of the first degree, and one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree. Glenn T. Chick, 50, of Bidwell, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. Emily Smith, 25, of Gallipolis, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth degree. Danjuma L. Marshall, 37, of Columbus, one count of Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the first degree, and one count of Trafficking in Cocaine, a felony of the first degree. Cassell M. Baker, 46, of Detroit, Mich., one count of Possession of Drugs, a felony of the second degree, and one count of Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the second degree. Joseph M. Watkins, 48, of Detroit, Mich., one count of Possession of Drugs, a felony of the second degree, one count of Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the second degree, and one count of Identity Fraud, a felony of the fifth degree. Dionte D. Simpson, 25, of Huntington, W.Va., one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony in the first degree, and one count of Trafficking in Heroin, a felony of the first degree. Raquel Penix, 22, of Huntington, W.Va., one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony in the first degree, and one count of Trafficking in Heroin, a felony of the first degree. Roger Lee Bush, Jr., 51, of Gallipolis, two counts of Felony OVI, felonies of the fourth degree. Kenneth J. Dyer, 29, of Bidwell, one count of Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fourth degree. Thomas L. Switzer, 40, of Vinton, one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony in the third degree, and one count of Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. Adam C. Wood, 25, of Paden City, W.Va., one count of Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. Robert D. Flint, 45, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., one count of Possession of Cocaine, a felony in the fifth degree.

Gary L. Cardwell, Jr., 41, of Ewington, one count of Carrying Concealed Weapon, a felony of the fourth degree. Richard A. White, 40, of Bidwell, one count of Aggravated Vehicular Assault, a felony of the second degree, one count of Vehicular Assault, a felony of the third degree, and two counts of OVI, misdemeanors of the first degree. Angela K. Slayton, 32, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., one count of Theft, a felony of the fifth degree. Michelle M. Myers, 42, of Gallipolis, one count of Theft, a felony of the fifth degree, and one count of Escape, a felony of the fifth degree. Lester G. Thompson, 37, of Bidwell, one count of Theft, a felony of the fifth degree, and one count of Breaking and Entering, a felony of the fifth degree. Brett F. Curtis, 24, of Vinton, one count of Breaking and Entering, a felony of the fifth degree. Amanda D. McManus-Keppler, 36, of Vinton, one count of Escape, a felony of the fifth degree. Melvin C. Valentine, 41, of Gallipolis, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth degree, and one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree. Carol Reynolds, 58, of Gallipolis, one count of Permitting Drug Abuse, a felony of the fifth degree. Marie N. Arbogast, 19, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. Shane A. Shortridge, 32, of Columbus, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the second degree, one count of Trafficking in Heroin, a felony of the second degree, one count of Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the fourth degree, and one count of Trafficking in Cocaine, a felony in the fourth degree. Dennis A. Mitchell, Jr., 42, of Gallipolis, one count of Trafficking in Cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree, and one count of Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree. Deshawn L. Kelley, 21, of Columbus, two counts of Trafficking in Heroin, felonies of the third degree, one count of Trafficking in Heroin, a felony of the fourth degree, two counts of Trafficking in Heroin, felonies of the fifth degree, three counts of Possession of Heroin, felonies of the fourth degree, two counts of Possession of Heroin, felonies of the fifth degree, and one count of Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, a felony of the first degree. Darius C. Franklin, 31, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., one count of Trafficking in Heroin, a felony of the fourth degree, and one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fourth degree.

Cody L. Sinclair, 26, of Vinton, one count of Breaking and Entering, a felony of the fifth degree, one count of Theft, a felony of the fourth degree, one count of Vandalism, a felony of the fifth degree, one count of Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of Police, a felony of the third degree, one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fourth degree, and one count of Safecracking, a felony of the fourth degree. Ryan Cochran, 26, of Bidwell, one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree, one count of Safecracking, a felony of the fourth degree, one count of Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of Police, a felony of the third degree, one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fourth degree, and one count of Weapons Under Disability, a felony of the third degree. Anthony M. Moore, 40, of Columbus, one count of Identity Fraud, a felony of the fifth degree. George Pendleton, IV, 34, of Bidwell, one count of Theft, a felony of the fourth degree, and one count of Breaking and Entering, a felony of the fifth degree. Jimmie J. Jenkins, 37, Patriot, one count of Rape, a felony of the first degree, one count of Kidnapping, a felony of the first degree, and one count of Domestic Violence, a misdemeanor of the first degree.

The cases against those indicted will proceed in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court.

http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Tribune-1.jpg