FAC to feature art from Gallia Local students

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia County Local Schools and the French Art Colony are prepared for this years Art Gala.

On Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 3p.m., students from Gallia County Local Schools will display their works at the French Art Colony. Art has been on display at FAC from K-12 students in the county schools, but the Gala will include more. Students will be present with instructors to discuss their work.

Students will also have academic projects on display at Bossard Memorial Library throughout the day. They will be present with them from 10a.m. until noon to discuss their work with the public. This is the first year for the academic festival to be in at Bossard Library, but the third for the Art Gala at FAC.

In the pavilion at FAC students will be performing musical pieces, both vocal and instrumental displays. Some students will be giving oral presentations; reciting speeches and monologues. the event will also consist of two art workshops; at 11a.m. and 1 p.m. The first will instruct participants on hand print art, and the second will teach print making. Both are open to the public.

Please contact the French Art Colony for any further questions at 740-446-3834 or visit their website at www.frenchartcolony.org.

Information for this article provided by FAC.

On Saturday, students from Gallia County Local Schools will display their works at the French Art Colony. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMG_30812017418155242283.jpg On Saturday, students from Gallia County Local Schools will display their works at the French Art Colony. Student work on display at the French Art Colony. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMG_30762017418155235866.jpg Student work on display at the French Art Colony.

By Morgan McKinniss [email protected]

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext 2108 or [email protected]

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext 2108 or [email protected]