Vocational School Board holds meeting

RIO GRANDE — The Board of Education of the Gallia-Jackson-Vinton Joint Vocational School District held its regular meeting on April 12 at 7:30 p.m. in the board room on the Buckeye Hills Career Center campus.

The board recessed from their regular meeting to present resolutions of commendation to State Skill Competition winners at a reception held on the Buckeye Hills campus for the students, their parents and advisors. The following BPA students were awarded resolutions and will advance to national competition in May: Briley Lusk (Business Management/WHS) First Place Extemporaneous Speech; Steven Craig, Brett Davis, Chase Newsome, Nathaniel Leonard-Weaver (IT network/VCHS) Second Place Network Design Team; Jordan Kerns and Jacob Ross (IT network/VCHS) were both selected as a national competitor in mobile applications; and Nakita Keaton (retail and marketing/VCHS) was selected as a national competitor in personal financial management.

In the Adult Education department, the board awarded part-time, hourly contracts to the following: Rebecca Barkhurst, Barbara Donnally, Nathan Harvey, Misty Holliday, Garnet Keels, Jason Montgomery and David Redecker. The board also adopted the Adult Center calendar for 2017-18 school year. It accepted additional funds granted through the South Central WIOA contract.

In personnel matters, the board accepted Robin Baird’s resignation to be effective on May 26, employed Gregory Sheets as a substitute teacher and employed work-study workers.

In other matters, the board affirmed the action of the superintendent to close school due to inclement weather, granted permission to dispose of junk vehicles through salvage, accepted donations from the following: a Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor from the City of Gallipolis and a speed radar gun from the Rio Grande Police Department.

The board also adopted the Buckeye Hills High School calendar for 2017-18 school year, granted permission to enter into an agreement with META Solutions for the provision of basic services, capital improvements, fiscal software, EMIS service, SIMS, and internet filtering service for the 2017-2018 school year. The organization granted permission to enter into an agreement with OSBA Board Policy update services and adopted textbooks.

Information submitted by Gallia-Jackson-Vinton JVSD.

Pictured from left, Robert Cornwell Board of Education vice president, Steven Craig, Chase Newsome, Nakita Keaton and Briley Lusk. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSCF1892.jpg Pictured from left, Robert Cornwell Board of Education vice president, Steven Craig, Chase Newsome, Nakita Keaton and Briley Lusk.