‘King Kat’ fishing tournament to return

GALLIPOLIS — The Cabela’s King Kat Tournament Trail will be returning to the Ohio and Kanawha Rivers at Gallipolis, May 13.

This is the opportunity for catfish anglers to compete for cash, prizes and a chance to advance to the Cabela’s King Kat North and South Championship. This year’s northern championship will be held Sept. 22 and 23, on the Cumberland River (Old Hickory Lake) at Gallatin, Tenn. The southern championship will be held Oct. 6 and 7 on Lake Wateree at Camden, S.C.

Late registration will be held Friday, May 12 the day before competition at Super 8 Gallipolis hotel, 321 Upper River Road, from 5-7 p.m. Captains meeting and seminar will follow at 7 p.m. One must be a member of the King Kat Association to fish this event. A one year membership is $30. To pre-register go on line to: www.kingkatusa.com or call (502) 384-5924.

Legal waters for the event will allow anglers to fish the Ohio River from the Belleville Lock and Dam, south to the Robert C. Byrd Lock & Dam. Fisherman may also travel up the Kanawha River to the Buffalo Bridge (869).

The tournament weigh-in will be held at Gallipolis City Park Boat Ramp. Tournament hours are 6:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. All anglers must be in weigh-in line by 4 p.m. with a five fish limit per team. Only live fish will be weighed in and all fish will be released after the tournament. For a complete list of rules visit our website at: www.kingkatusa.com or phone Cabela’s King Kat Headquarters at: (502) 384-5924.

In conjunction with the tournament, the Cabela’s King Kat Tournament Trail will hold the Cabela’s King Kat Kids event on Saturday, May 13 at Bob Evans Farm Pond, Rio Grande. The event is free of charge and open to all youth 12 and younger. Sign up is from 8 a.m. till 9 a.m. with the “Kid’s Fishing Event” starting at 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. All children will receive a prize just for entering. Bring rod, reel and bait. All children must be accompanied by parent or guardian. Prizes for winners will be given in two age groups, 0-7 and 8-12. The event is free to all children 12 and under with all participants eligible for a chance to win one of the six, Outdoor Promotions $1,000 scholarships to be awarded in October.