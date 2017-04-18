Municipal court to retool technological needs

GALLIPOLIS — Gallipolis Municipal Judge Eric Mulford has announced that the municipal court was recently awarded a court technology grant by the Ohio Supreme Court.

The Gallipolis Municipal Court has been awarded $24,627 in funding under the Ohio Courts Technology Initiative. In February of this year, the court responded to a statewide invitation from the supreme court for local courts to apply for technology funding. The grant funds will be used to upgrade the court’s existing case management software to develop and implement a MergePro Paper-on-Demand system, which will allow for electronic filing of documents in the clerk of courts’ office. There are no local matching dollars required to receive the grant funds.

“I am pleased to receive this important funding from the supreme court,” said Mulford. “The development of an e-filing system will save time and resources and allow our clerks to work more efficiently and effectively. Saving employee time and reducing costs through reducing the amount of paper products, ink, and toner being used, is of up-most importance in our daily operations, and I believe the development of an e-filing system will ultimately result in great savings to the City of Gallipolis.”

In 2016, over 7,000 cases were processed by the municipal court, ranging from traffic tickets and criminal complaints to small claims actions and civil lawsuits.

“I want to thank the clerk of courts, Lou Ellen Werry, and her staff for their hard work to serve the citizens of our county in a courteous and professional manner,” Mulford said. “This project is just one of many ways we are working every day to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the services provided by the court to the public and to the attorneys who practice here.”

The technology initiative is a long-term project designed to be completed by May 2, 2018.

For questions regarding the Gallipolis Municipal Court or any of the services the court provides, contact the Bailiff’s Office at (740) 446-9400, Ext. 226.

Gallipolis Municipal Court commonly handles the county’s misdemeanor and traffic crimes while the Gallia Court of Common Pleas typically oversees felony cases.