Dogs of the Week

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County K-9 Shelter is always on the lookout to provide adoption opportunities for stray and unwanted dogs. For more information on how to begin the dog adoption process, contact the shelter at (740) 441-0207. The Gallia County K-9 Shelter does not handle animal cases outside of dogs.

Crawl is a 1-year-old Collie and Shepherd mix. She is shy and good with children and other dogs.

Robbie is a Rottweiler and Heeler mix. He is roughly 1-year-old, shy and also low energy.

Mo is a Labrador mix and around 4-months-old. He is high energy and a friendly pup.