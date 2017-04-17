Deputies investigate weekend shooting

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting at a vehicle on Bulaville Pike which officers received information about on Saturday around 9:07 p.m.

“This case is still under investigation,” said Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin. “An incident did occur. We are investigating an alleged shooting at a vehicle at Bulaville Pike … We did execute a search warrant at the residence where the alleged shooting took place and were able to obtain some evidence from the allegation.”

Champlin said interviews are still being taken of individuals at the scene of the incident or those with knowledge of it. Champlin confirmed it was not considered a domestic incident. Champlin could not confirm whether drugs were part of the investigation at the time but “could become a possibility.”

“We do have a suspect,” said Champlin. “However, there are some extenuating circumstances surrounding the incident. The shooting incident was not isolated and precipitated from a situation that occurred a day prior involving the same parties. We’re still doing interviews to try and sort out the details of what actually occurred.”

Currently, no individuals have been taken into custody. Gallia Communications Center call logs suggest the vehicle may have been struck three times.

