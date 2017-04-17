Posted on by

Rio Grande man arrested on sexual imposition charges


Staff Report

Matthew Case


RIO GRANDE — As part of an investigation into the allegation of sexual misconduct, Matthew W. Case, 43, of Rio Grande, was been taken into custody Saturday and incarcerated in the Gallia County Jail for four counts of Gross Sexual Imposition.

Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin has released some details regarding an ongoing investigation that his office is conducting in cooperation with Ohio Bureau of Investigations Crimes Against Children’s Unit.

”Investigators with the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio B.C.I. are still investigating this matter and further details will be available as this investigation continues,” said Champlin. “Investigators have been in consultation with (Gallia) Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren in regards to the charges in this matter and we will continue to consult with Prosecutor Holdren as we further our investigation.”

Staff Report

