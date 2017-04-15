Posted on by

Sinkhole reroutes traffic


A sinkhole on 1st Avenue was reported to Gallipolis authorities around 4:41 p.m. Friday afternoon. The hole is several feet wide and deep. At press time, police had blocked off the street at the intersection of 1st Avenue near Bossard Memorial Library.


