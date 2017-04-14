‘National Telecommunicators Week’ in Gallia County

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia County telecommunicators were honored by County Commissioners for their efforts in serving the public.

On Thursday, 911 operators gathered for a training in-service, refreshing on call taking techniques and input from other agencies. Commissioners Harold Montgomery, David Smith and Brent Saunders, arrived with a proclamation honoring Gallia’s own emergency operators in celebration of National Telecommunicators Week.

The proclamation given stated that the week of April 13 is to be set aside in recognition of the work and excellence of Gallia County’s 911 dispatchers in protecting public safety through medical assistance, crime prevention and response, and the extinguishing fires.

According to Chris Stout, a long term employee of 911, “A dispatcher is the first point contact when calling in for a time of crisis. It’s about getting the right information and sending the right people at the right time.”

“In the public arena 911 operators are the first ones on scene,” 911 Deputy Director Keith Wilson said. “They are the eyes and ears of the responders before any officers or EMT’s arrive on scene. They are very crucial to public safety.”

Several local organizations gave gifts in honor of National Telecommunicator Week. Holzer Health System, Sheriff Matt Champlin, McDonald’s, Chief Jeff Boyer of the Gallipolis Police Department, Thomas Do-it Center, H.T. Marketing, and Montgomery Barber Shop all gave in appreciation of the service 911 performs.

Several awards were given to dispatchers for longevity in service. Dustin Collett, Greg Frasier, and Ron Parcell received five year certificates of excellence. Tim Miller was acknowledged for his 10 years of service, and Christ Stout and Allen Waugh were awarded 15 year certificates, Waugh having served with Gallia 911 for 18 years. Stout was also voted by his fellow operators as the highest quality 911 telecommunicator in Gallia County, a special honor.

“We truly, truly, appreciate everything you do,” 911 Communications Center Director Sherry Daines stated to 911 employees as the meeting closed.

Gallia County 911 telecommunicators with Director Sherry Daines and Gallia County Commissioners. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_06092017413155015154.jpg Gallia County 911 telecommunicators with Director Sherry Daines and Gallia County Commissioners. Morgan McKinniss/OVP Commissioner Harold Montgomery and Director Sherry Daines presenting Chris Stout with the Dispatcher of the Year Award. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_06372017413155023621.jpg Commissioner Harold Montgomery and Director Sherry Daines presenting Chris Stout with the Dispatcher of the Year Award. Morgan McKinniss/OVP County Commissioners Harold Montgomery, David Smith and Brent Saunders with 911 Communications Center Director Sherry Daines presenting the proclamation for National Telecommunicator’s Week. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_05982017413155030497.jpg County Commissioners Harold Montgomery, David Smith and Brent Saunders with 911 Communications Center Director Sherry Daines presenting the proclamation for National Telecommunicator’s Week. Morgan McKinniss/OVP

By Morgan McKinniss [email protected]

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext. 2108 or [email protected]

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext. 2108 or [email protected]