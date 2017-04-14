Gallia Sheriff investigates cattle killings

WALNUT TOWNHIP — Sheriff Matt Champlin states the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting of livestock in the Walnut Township area of Gallia County.

“Our office is conducting an investigation into someone who has been executing cattle in the Walnut Township area over an extended period of time. This individual or individuals appears to be targeting one specific farmer for reasons that are unknown at this time and they have recently killed numerous cattle,” said Champlin.

“I am outraged by the senseless acts being committed against this farmer and his defenseless livestock,” he continued. “Whoever is committing this act, I want you to know that you should be ashamed of yourself. I am putting you on notice that we are dedicating every resource we have at our disposal to identify you and to make an arrest on you for these crimes.”

The sheriff asks the citizens in Walnut Township and the surrounding areas to please come forward with any information they might have regarding this investigation.

The sheriff’s office can be reached at 740-446-1221 or by way of the anonymous tip line at 740-446-6555.