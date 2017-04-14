Gallia Democrats to hold spring rally, dinner

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia Democrats will be holding their annual spring dinner April 21 at the Quality Inn on State Route 7.

Social hour will begin at 5 p.m. and Ohio State Senate Minority Leader and 2018 gubernatorial candidate Joe Schiavoni will serve as the event’s keynote speaker.

According to Ohiosenate.gov, Schiavoni is a native of Mahoning Valley and grew up in Youngstown before he moved to Boardman. He won a Golden Gloves tournament in 1995 and attended Ohio University before learning his law degree from Capital University.

Schiavoni can practice law in both Ohio and West Virginia and was appointed to a vacant seat in 2008 before taking a full-term election seat in 2010 and again in 2014.

According to the Ohio Senate website, “As a legislator, Schiavoni has been a champion for workers. He helped lead the fight against Senate Bill 5, the bill that stripped away collective bargaining rights for Ohio’s public workers. He was proud to stand with teachers, firefighters, and police officers during the campaign to repeal the law. Since SB5, Schiavoni has fought to protect prevailing wage and collective bargaining rights for both public and private sector worker.”

Democrats also consider Schiavoni an advocate of public education in Ohio and believes in increased funding for kindergarten through twelfth grade schooling. Schiavoni supporters say he has led the fight to hold online charter schools accountable in their spending practices.

Schiavoni serves as the senator of the 33rd senate district. The district encompasses all of Columbiana and Mahoning Counties. He was elected the Democratic Leader of the Ohio Senate in 2013.