Deputies discover meth lab remnants

GREENFIELD TOWNSHIP — Gallia deputies responded to a report Sunday from a citizen who had located the discarded remains of a meth lab on Keels Road in Greenfield Township, according to Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin.

“The contaminants left over from these shake and bake labs are extremely dangerous and harmful,” said Champlin, who has experience as a meth lab disposal technician. “I want our residents to be aware of what they look like and to call us immediately if they run across one because they have the potential to be very harmful to your health.”

Champlin also stated that county and state road workers along with public utility workers are especially susceptible to running across these types of discarded labs. Champlin wants to remind the public not to touch or disturb a lab, if one is discovered, and should call the Gallia County 911 Center immediately.

Gallia deputies discovered the remains of a “shake and bake” meth lab on Keels Road Sunday. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_methbottle2-1.jpg Gallia deputies discovered the remains of a “shake and bake” meth lab on Keels Road Sunday.