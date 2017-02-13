Two arrested on Georges Creek Road

GALLIPOLIS — A man and a woman were arrested on Georges Creek Road after law enforcement enacted a search warrant in the morning hours of Sunday with drug paraphernalia and suspected narcotics seized.

The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Gallia-Meigs Major Crimes Task Force, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Gallia Prosecutor Jason Holdren executed a search warrant at a residence on Georges Creek Road. Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin also stated that two individuals, Randy Reynolds, 44 and Marci Reynolds, 50, both of Gallipolis, were taken into custody as a result of the search warrant.

“I think our message is starting to sink in,” said Champlin. “Let me make it perfectly clear. If you are addicted to drugs, we want to help you break your addiction. But if you are making drugs, supplying drugs or are bringing drugs into our county, you have been put on notice. You and your drug pushing buddies are no longer welcome here in Gallia County. Our citizens are rising up against you and they will not tolerate your poison any longer.”

The Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia-Meigs is a state task force under the jurisdiction the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission which is part of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, the task force was formed in September 2013 and consists of the Gallia and Meigs County Sheriff’s Offices, the Gallipolis City Police Department, the Middleport Police Department and both the Gallia and Meigs County Prosecutor’s Offices.